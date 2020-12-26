SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $8.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.17.

NYSE SM opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $689.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $437,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

