Small Love Potion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,791.00 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $92,791.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00641006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00158443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00337186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00091907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

