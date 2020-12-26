SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

