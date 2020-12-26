SpaceChain Price Up 37.4% Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $18,749.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, EXX and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Denarius (D) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 471,757,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,681,065 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

