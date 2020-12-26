SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.7% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 199,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $619.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

