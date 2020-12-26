Spectrecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001713 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009498 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002797 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

