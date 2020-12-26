Spectrum (SPT) Price Up 23.2% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $10,976.23 and approximately $6,639.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00487990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

