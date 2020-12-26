SPINDLE Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $357,095.64 and approximately $193.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,600.25 or 0.99642501 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00408955 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018422 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00488779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00139805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

