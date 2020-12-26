Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $24.42 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 160.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit