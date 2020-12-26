Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $24.42 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 160.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

