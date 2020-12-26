Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,456 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zymeworks by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zymeworks by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,749,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zymeworks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

