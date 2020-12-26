STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. STAG Industrial also posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 69.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 40,201 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,930. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

