State Street Corp Acquires 6,855 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.05% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $194.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

