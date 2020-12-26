State Street Corp Buys 195,659 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.78% of Casper Sleep worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

CSPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Casper Sleep Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

