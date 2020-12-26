State Street Corp Has $1.89 Million Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.94. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

