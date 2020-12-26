State Street Corp Has $2.03 Million Stake in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.85% of American Renal Associates worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

NYSE:ARA opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $395.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.11.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.