State Street Corp Has $2.12 Million Stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPFI. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 94.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut South Plains Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

