State Street Corp Purchases 28,586 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

State Street Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN opened at $3.25 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $279.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

