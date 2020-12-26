State Street Corp Purchases 32,126 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.50% of 89bio worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 89bio by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $540.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.