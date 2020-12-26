State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 364,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 100,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $2,131,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,665.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,099,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,503.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,923,815 shares of company stock worth $34,309,396 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.