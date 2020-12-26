State Street Corp Raises Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the second quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 1,634,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FENC. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

FENC opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

