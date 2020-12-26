State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.70% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 876,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 176.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

CVLY opened at $17.19 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

