Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 157,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £382.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Stenprop Limited (STP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit