Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 157,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £382.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.74.

Get Stenprop Limited (STP.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Stenprop Limited (STP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.