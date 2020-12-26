Stephen Ruffini Sells 50,000 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,869,685.50.
Stephen Ruffini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$714,740.00.
TSE:VFF traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.36. 1,676,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,971. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -326.81. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.24.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
