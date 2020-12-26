Stephen Ruffini Sells 50,000 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,869,685.50.

Stephen Ruffini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$714,740.00.

TSE:VFF traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.36. 1,676,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,971. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -326.81. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.24.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

