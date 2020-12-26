Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

STL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

