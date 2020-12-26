STPAY (STP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,723.00

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One STPAY token can currently be purchased for about $12.59 or 0.00047371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STPAY has a total market capitalization of $54.52 million and $4,723.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STPAY has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00288019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About STPAY

STPAY is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. The official website for STPAY is stpay.org . STPAY’s official message board is t.me/stpaychannel . STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay

Buying and Selling STPAY

STPAY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

