Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €121.60 ($143.06) and last traded at €121.40 ($142.82). 11,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €120.60 ($141.88).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €113.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €107.04.

Stratec SE (SBS.F) Company Profile (ETR:SBS)

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

