Strs Ohio Buys 700 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Deluxe worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 921.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. BidaskClub lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of DLX opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.62. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $50.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.