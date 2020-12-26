Strs Ohio Buys 900 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of AeroVironment worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

AVAV stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

