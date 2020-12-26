Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. BidaskClub upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

