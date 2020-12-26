Strs Ohio Purchases 11,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -24.88. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $80.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.