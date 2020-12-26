Strs Ohio Purchases 1,470 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,457,000 after purchasing an additional 416,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $1,208,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,197 shares in the company, valued at $505,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,533,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,059,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,274,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.84.

MRNA opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

