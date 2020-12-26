Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,352,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,632,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,722,138. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $106.28 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,541.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

