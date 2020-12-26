Strs Ohio Sells 4,130 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NetApp were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

