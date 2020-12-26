Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.04

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $12.59. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 1,435 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Summit State Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Summit State Bank worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

