Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,858,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,620,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $32.19 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

