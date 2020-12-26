SUN Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.19 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One SUN token can now be bought for $6.76 or 0.00026180 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $31.19 million and $39.05 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00130379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00208578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00641924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00337807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00092479 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,614,773 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

