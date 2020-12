Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Shares Down 0.3%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

About Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

