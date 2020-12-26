Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 86,554,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 61,142,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

