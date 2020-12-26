Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.59. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.