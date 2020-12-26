Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPRS opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Surge Components has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

