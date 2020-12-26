Sushi Price Tops $11.07 on Exchanges (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Sushi token can currently be bought for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00131125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00209771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00642767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00341229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00058807 BTC.

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

