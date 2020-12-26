SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $2.48 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $435.44 million and approximately $173.91 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00009628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00043665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00300896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 175,530,787 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

