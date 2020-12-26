Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.88 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $55.88 million and $23.08 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00130185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00645885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00158693 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00337303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00092043 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,366,934 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

