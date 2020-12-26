Switch Market Capitalization Hits $198,793.11 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Switch has a market cap of $198,793.11 and approximately $136,275.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Switch has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00045079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004464 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

About Switch

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

