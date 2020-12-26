Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $129,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,235,668 shares of company stock valued at $198,317,151. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 50,617 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

