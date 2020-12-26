Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.50. The company had a trading volume of 211,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,002. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $205.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.63.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

