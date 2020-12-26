Target Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $572.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Target Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00043744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00306407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015951 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin is a token. Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com . Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.