Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.32

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.32 and traded as high as $74.88. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 30,350 shares traded.

TARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

