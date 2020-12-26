Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Receives GBX 171 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171 ($2.23).

Several equities analysts have commented on TW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.64.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.