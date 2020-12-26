Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Receives GBX 171 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171 ($2.23).

Several equities analysts have commented on TW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.64.

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit