TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Critical Analysis

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of America has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares TCF Financial and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $2.05 billion 2.69 $295.47 million $4.03 8.99 Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.28 $27.43 billion $2.94 10.19

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial. TCF Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TCF Financial and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bank of America 2 7 12 0 2.48

TCF Financial currently has a consensus price target of $39.37, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Bank of America has a consensus price target of $29.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.55%. Given TCF Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Bank of America.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 8.67% 8.38% 0.97% Bank of America 19.50% 8.00% 0.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Bank of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of May 7, 2020, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 39 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

